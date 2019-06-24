Hittle, Sandra A.  (Zambito)

MACEDON: Passed away suddenly on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 60. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Sam and Joan Zambito. She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Eric Hittle; her son Michael (Kristen) Sturgis; daughter Kristen Sturgis; her two granddaughters, Addison and Audrey; siblings Joe Zambito, Patty (Jim) Roth, Debbie (Michael) Scheeres, Paula (Michael) Palinic, Danielle (Bob) Brentson, Dee (Jim) Luttrell; In-laws, Jim and Lolly Hittle, and several nieces and nephews. Sandy was born on Tuesday, September 2, 1958. She graduated from Rush Henrietta High School class of 1977. Sandy was employed by Oak Hill Country Club for the last 18 years. She loved to travel with her Husband Eric, and spend time with her grandchildren and family. Sandy was a devoted Friend, Wife, Mother and Nana. She will be dearly missed. We ask for friends and family to join us in celebrating her life on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 from 3:30pm – 8pm at the Pavilion Lodge in Ellison Park (Ellison Park Road, Rochester, NY 14625). To light a candle, send a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.