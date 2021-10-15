Hixon, Jr., Charles Calvin

WOLCOTT: Age 91, passed away peacefully at home on the beautiful fall morning of October 13th, 2021. He was a month shy of his 92nd birthday. Charles JR was born to Charles and Francena (Whitfield) Hixon in Fulton County, Pennsylvania on November 14, 1929. Charlie loved the hills and forests of the Appalachian Mountains where he grew up on a farm just a mile North of the Mason Dixon Line. He was one of ten children with two sisters and seven brothers. His father and several older brothers had sawmills which is where he developed his forestry and sawyer skills. He walked to a one room schoolhouse, which included a suspension footbridge, where he attended through eighth grade and graduated from Fulton County High School.

He moved to Wayne County, NY as a very young man for work, met and married the love of his life, Ruth Minier Hixon. They were married for over seventy years and raised three daughters.

In New York, Charles became a successful lumberman in the wholesale hardwood industry, and smaller retail and hobbyist’s market. He liked to say that he wasn’t a farmer, but that he liked “growing trees”. Charles was a kind and gentle man of high moral character and integrity. He supported the local churches in Butler and the Sunnyside Baptist Church of North Rose which was founded by his family Russell and Esther Hixon. Charles will be laid to rest with his beloved mother, father and family at his childhood church of Buck Valley Christian Church in Pennsylvania.

He leaves behind his wife Ruth; his daughters Christine Warnick, Elaine Cain, and Diane DelPapa (Louis); 5 children, and 2 great-grandchildren.

The Hixon family expresses a heartfelt and loving thanks to Charlie’s ‘Team JR’ for their compassion, skill, and friendship in caring for him at home, Aunt Shirley, Pennie, Rusty, Dre, Heather, Heidi.

Friends and family are invited to call 4:00 – 6:00pm, Sunday, October 17th,2021 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, NY 14590; followed by a short service. There will also be a service in Pennsylvania; 4:00pm Tuesday, October 19,2021 at Buck Valley Christian Church, 2281 Harmonia Rd, Warfordsburg, PA 17267; where he will also be interred. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.