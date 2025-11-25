What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Hixson, Linda J. 

November 25, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Linda J. Hixson, 78, passed away  on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center. 

Friends are in invited to call on Friday, November 28, 2025 from 3-5 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 29th  at the funeral home.  Burial will be in East Palmyra Cemetery. 

Linda was born on March 23, 1947, in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Edwin and Bertha Allen Phillips. She married Joel Hixson and together they raised three children.

She is survived by her husband Joel; a daughter Peggy (Robert) Davis; two sons Ricky (Jennifer) Hixson and Brian (Lynn) Hixson; a grandson Matthew; a sister Carol DeRoo; a brother Edwin (Susan) Phillips.  She was predeceased by her brother Fred Mays and a nephew Fred Mays.  

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

