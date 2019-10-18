Powered by Dark Sky
August 5th 2020, Wednesday
Hoad,  Kris A.

by WayneTimes.com
October 18, 2019

PHELPS: Kris passed away on October 14, 2019 at age 62.  She was born in Clifton Springs, NY to the late Cuyler and Joline Bengston.  Kris was also predeceased by her sister, Lisa Barber and her niece, Laura Barber.  She is survived by her daughter, Kaleigh Hoad and her father, Donald Hoad; grandchildren, Jamie, Jace, Jessie and Julianna; brother, Eric (Shelly) Bengston. Family and friends are invited to join for visitation from 12 PM – 2PM on Saturday (October 19) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where her funeral service will be held at 2 PM.  Interment will be private.  Contributions in Kris’ memory may be directed to American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618.  To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

