ONTARIO: Entered into rest peacefully on March 31, 2023 at age 76.

Predeceased by her parents: William and Lucille DeVay; sister: Sharon Moore.

Betty is survived by her children: William (Lisa) Hochlander, Jr., Brian (Katrina) Hochlander and Deborah (Rich Johnson) Ludwig; (7) grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

A private burial will be held in Ridge Chapel Cemetery.

