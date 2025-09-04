Hodgson, Lorraine B. 

NEWARK: Lorraine B. Hodgson, 99, passed away Saturday, August 30, 2025 with her daughter and granddaughter by her side at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Lorraine was born on December 31, 1925, in Williamson, NY to Arnold and Sarah VanLare. A lifelong antiquarian and avid reader, Lorraine sold antiques well into her mid-80s, and was always eager to talk about history, current events, and family.

Lorraine was predeceased by her husband John (Jack), her son John R, and her son-in-law Douglas Pennington. She is survived by her children James H (Lonnie) and Sarah Jane Pennington, granddaughter Hannah Elizabeth (Kevin) Jacobs, great-granddaughter Lucille (Lucy) Raine Jacobs, sister Shirley Johnston, dear friend Anna Napoleon, and multiple generations of nieces and nephews.

Lorraine will be remembered for her unconditional love for her family and her infectious laugh.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Lorraine can be made to the Newark Public Library or Humane Society of Wayne County. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home.

"Life is what we make it, always has been, always will be." ~ Eleanor Roosevelt.