Hoffman, Donald R.

Williamson - Donald R. Hoffman, 91, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Williamson Town Park Lodge, 3793 Eddy Road, Williamson, NY 14589. Donald's memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., Dr. Brian Homan officiating with full military honors.

Don was a proud Air Force veteran and worked for Eastman Kodak Company for 32 years. He was an active and faithful member of Williamson Methodist Church, where he served for many years as Sunday School Superintendent, Head Trustee, and Usher.

Don also served his community through the Williamson Town Planning Board and spent 30 years with the Board of Elections. He was involved with AFS Exchange Programs in many capacities, including hosting students from Chile. Through their involvement with AFS, Don and Dolores enjoyed traveling to many countries and served as chaperones for groups of exchange students, creating lifelong friendships and memorable experiences. Don and Dolores were also Amway distributors for 40 years.

For more than 30 years, Don brought joy to countless people as a professional Santa Claus at many different venues.

Above all, Don loved his family, God, and country. He enjoyed gardening in his rose-filled yard, mowing his lawn, and building and fixing things. In 1960, he built the family home on Lake Avenue.

Donald will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 72 years, Dolores Hoffman; his children Debora Warney and Daryl (Juanne) Connors) Hoffman; his grandchildren Lisabeth Allen, Jennifer (Jameson) Dey and Scott Warney; great-grandchildren Lila and Levi Dey, Hawkin Liming, Autumn and Kayla Warney; a sister-in-law, Linda (Larry) Peschka; a brother-in-law, William Sidney “Sid” Bongard; and he is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends, including David Weeks, who has been his best friend since childhood.

Donald was predeceased by his parents Mylo and Suzie (VanDeVelde) Hoffman; son-in-law, Lynn Warney; father-in-law, and mother-in-law, Ann and Clerance Berl; sister-in-law, Catherine Bongard.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of Donald, please consider donations to the Williamson United Methodist Church: 4146 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589 or to the Williamson American Legion, Post 394, 6206 State Route 21/PO Box 158, Williamson, NY 14589.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.youngfuneralhomeny.com