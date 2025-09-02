Hoffman, Linda Mary (née Ehrhardt)

MARION: Linda Mary Hoffman (née Ehrhardt), 81, passed away on Sunday, August 31. She was surrounded with love, with her family by her side.

Born February 5, 1944 in Newark, she was the daughter of Raymond and Nina (Lanse) Ehrhardt. Linda graduated from Newark High School in 1962, later attending Harper Method Beauty School to become a hairdresser. She worked at Lyle’s Hair Salon in Newark before opening her own Linda’s Beauty Salon in Marion.

Linda was an avid quilter and a member of the Rose City Quilters Guild. Several times her quilts won the Best of Fair award at the Wayne County Fair. She was a longstanding member of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and attended many functions and fundraising events.

She was predeceased by her brother, Gary Ehrhardt; and sister, Gloria Matias. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Roger I. Hoffman; sons, Scott (Amy) Hoffman and Lance (Tina) Hoffman; and grandchildren, Hunter, Cooper, and Kasey.

There will be no prior calling hours. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, September 5th at 11:00 am at the Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda’s memory to National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 (www.nationalmssociety.org). Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com