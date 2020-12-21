Hoffman, Sally Lucena

VICTOR: Sally L. Hoffman, 73, went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the Wayne County Rehabilitation Center.Sally was born the daughter of the late Ernest and Elizabeth (Nye) Brandt on Wednesday, June 4, 1947, in Clifton Springs, NY. Sally grew up in Marion, NY, and she would remain in the area the majority of her life and worked for the Marion Agency for many years. Sally was a devout follower of Jesus and played organ and piano at local churches on many occasions. Sally enjoyed genealogy, gardening, and especially entertaining her family in her home. She was a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Marion Fire Department. Sally will be remembered by her husband, Rev. William Hoffman; children Robin (Jeff) Ford, Steve (Christine) Mullin, and Scott (Melisa) Mullin; step-children Janet (James) Kragt, Timothy (Jennifer) Hoffman, Peter Hoffman; three grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; three brothers and one sister; uncle, Charles Nye; several nieces and nephews. Sally was predeceased by her step-grandson. The family will have Sally’s funeral service and burial at a date and time to be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity in memory of Sally. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com