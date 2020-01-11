Hogan, (Glenn) Nelson

SODUS: Age 82, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark. Nelson was predeceased by his loving wife, Marilyn (Galiotti); parents, Glenn and Margaret Hogan; sister, Barbara Hogan. He is survived by his children, Diane (Ron) Miller of Lyons, Patrick (Patricia) Hogan of NJ, Jim (Britta) Hogan of OH and Louis (April Noyes) Hogan of Clyde; grandchildren, Aleshia (Nate) Rooke, Amanda (Christopher) Reynolds, Kristin (Cody Kyler) Miller, Danielle Hogan, Michael Hogan, Mallorie Hogan, Bailey Hogan, Liam Hogan and Maia Hogan; great grandchildren, Madison Rooke, Lydia and Avery Reynolds, Larson, Arlo and Marin Kyler; and a loving extended family. Friends and family are invited to call 2:00pm-4:00pm & 7:00pm-9:00pm Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where his Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am Thursday, January 16th, 2020. Interment in Butler-Savannah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com