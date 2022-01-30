Hogan, Helen Van Lare Zornow

HUDSON NORTH CAROLINA: Helen passed peacefully January 28, 2022 at Amoren Hospice Forlines Center in Hudson North Carolina.

She was born August 4, 1942 in Sodus, N.Y., the second daughter of the late Paul and Jennie Hotel Van Lare. Helen graduated from Marion Central School in 1960 and was a member of the first class to graduate from the BOCES School of Nursing in Williamson.

After graduation she joined the nursing staff of Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and soon was serving as a scrub nurse in the operating room, working alongside Doctors Joseph Kaufman, Reason, and Diamond. After raising her children she worked in the office of Dr. Reason and later as nurse and office manager for Dr. John Davis.

Helen was active in her community and church. She served as an elder at Park Presbyterian Church and was a Girl Scout leader and active in the Arcadia Republican Committee and Wayne County Woman’s Republican Club. Bowling was her longtime passion.

She loved to cook for family groups. On the first cold weekend of fall at the family cottage she would make homemade soup and Saucijzebroodies for the entire family.

She is survived by her loving daughter Michele Lynne Dickson of Lenoir N.C., her son F. Eugene (Tracy) Zornow of Newark and her brother Raymond VanLare of Walworth, grandchildren Raechelle E. Dickson of Victor, N.Y., Sean Zornow of Marion, N.Y., Jesse Zornow, of East Palmyra, Seth Zornow of Marion, and her friend and former husband John Zornow. She was predeceased by her loving grandson, Austin James Dickson, her husband Peter Hogan, sister Linda Plummer, and brother Kevin Van Lare. She was the proud great grandmother of Kalan Zornow, Kane Zornow, and Annalise Zornow.

Mrs. Hogan requested that no services be held. Memorials may be directed to Amoren Hospice or a hospice or comfort care home of your choice.