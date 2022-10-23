Powered by Dark Sky
October 23, 2022
Hogan, Lawrence Walter 

by WayneTimes.com
October 23, 2022

WOLCOTT: Age 82 passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1940, in Savannah, NY to Nelson & Margaret Hogan.  Larry was a lifelong truck driver who worked hard and enjoyed his retirement. He is survived by his significant other, Michelle Waite; children, Shawn (Cyndi) Hogan, Randy Hogan, Scott Hogan, Jason Hogan, Christopher (Megan) Hogan; grandson, Michael, Brandon, Jeremy, Nevin, Carson; granddaughters, Belle & Ashley; 11 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 5:00pm-7:00pm, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. The funeral procession will leave Norton Funeral Home on Thursday, October 27 at 9:45am to be at Butler-Savannah Cemetery for a 10:00am Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

Hogan, Lawrence Walter 

