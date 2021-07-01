Hoisington, Brian E.

PORT BYRON: Brian E. Hoisington, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 26, 2021. Born in Auburn on September 22, 1971, Brian was the son of Chester Jr. and the late Elizabeth Smith Hoisington. He previously owned and operated Hoisington Small Engine Repair in Port Byron. Brian was a jack of all trades and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Above all others, he loved racing. Brian had a need for speed and would race anything that had an engine.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Hoisington; his children, Edward G., Katherine (Rowen Malbone) Hoisington, Christopher Johnson, James Barton and Corey Hyde; his step children, Randy Haig and Miranda Snyder; his grandchildren, Jasmine, Owen and Elizabeth Hoisington, Abigail Bennett-Haig and Conner McKinney; his siblings, Chester (Missy) Hoisington III and Tracy (John) Johnson; his best friends, Doug and Jaden Flora and Cheryl and Bruce Smith, along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for Brian will be held on Tuesday, July 6th from 1-3 pm in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. Interment will follow in Sennett Rural Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at whitechapelfh.com