Holdraker III, Frank Joseph

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ROCHESTER, NY: Died Sunday, September 30, 2018, in Arizona at the age of 74. Frank was born August 24, 1944 in Rochester, NY, son of Frank and Josephine Poole Holdraker. He graduated from East Ridge High School in 1962, Rochester Business School, and Drake College of Florida where he received his B.S. in Business Administration. Frank served in the Air Force, based at NORAD. He took a job at Pizza Hut, where he became manager and later served as Vice President of the company (1974-1980), then Senior Director, International with Pizza Hut. He served as President and CEO of Ponderosa, Inc., steakhouse chain from 1986 to 1989. He served as Senior Vice President of Coulter Enterprise, a major multi-state Pizza Hut franchisee from 1980 to 1986. He was Chairman at LaSalle Brands Corporation and served as its Director from, then Chief Executive Officer until October 23, 2006. He retired as President of Kokopelli Franchise Company, LLC. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cheryl Shannon Holdraker, sisters Lorraine Holdraker and Judy Crosby, both of Rochester, NY and brother Ron (Patti) Holdraker of Walworth, NY; nieces Jean Crosby, Karen Heisig, Jennifer Sterling, nephews Todd Crosby, Brian (Tammy) Crosby, Jon Sterling, Wade (Amanda) Holdraker, Devin (Christy) Holdraker, great nieces and great nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, Frank and Josephine Holdraker, and his son Scott Holdraker. Services/memorials at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Frank’s memory may be sent to the Arizona Animal Welfare League-SPCA (a no kill facility) at AAWL.org.