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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Holdridge, David

July 7, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Celebration of Life for David Holdridge
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of David Holdridge, who passed away on December 22, 2025, at the age of 82.

Please join us as we gather to honor David’s life, share memories, and celebrate the many ways he touched the Fair Haven community.
Thursday, July 16, 2026
1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Come and Go)
A brief blessing and words of remembrance will be shared at 2:30 p.m.
Stick & Rudder Public House
571 Main Street
Fair Haven, NY 13064

David was a lifelong resident of Fair Haven whose love for his community was reflected in his service as a U.S. Navy veteran, local business owner, Cayuga County Legislator, past president of the Fair Haven Chamber of Commerce, and friend to so many. Whether through his work in real estate, his disaster relief efforts, or his passion for Fair Haven and its waterfront, David’s contributions to the Fair Haven community were numerous, reflecting his lifelong commitment to the place he called home.

All who knew David are warmly invited to attend, share memories, and celebrate a life well lived.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.