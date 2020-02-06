Holihan, Mark F.

(2/29/1940 – 2/1/2020) WALWORTH: After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Mark, beloved husband, father and papa, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 1, 2020 at the age of 79. Mark was predeceased by his parents, Mark and Frances Holihan, and his sister, Patricia Hudson. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jane Holihan; his daughters, Susan (Jack) LeStrange and Lora (Christopher) Mahnke; grandchildren, Jack, Allison, Griffin, Aidan and SamanthaJane. Mark was born in Rochester, NY in 1940, and was a proud leap year baby. He served in the Army, married his sweetheart Jane, built his own home, and had many adventures and stories of his 39 years working as a lineman for Rochester Telephone Company. In retirement, Mark enjoyed working on his land, antiquing, taking his wife to quilt shows and spending time with family. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Mark; always work hard, do what you love, be grateful for what you have, be kind to everyone you meet and cherish your family. Mark always brought a smile to those around him, and was there to help anyone in need. He shared his love of nature, family, history and laughter. He loved a good joke and a great beer. He was the most determined and courageous man we will ever know! Mark’s family would like to thank the kind, caring and compassionate doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and physician assistants at the James P. Wilmot Cancer Center at Strong Memorial Hospital. Our gratitude to them is endless. There will be no calling hours and services for Mark will be private. Entombment will take place at White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Mark’s name to the Glioblastoma Foundation https://glioblastomafoundation.org/ to help find a cure, or to the School of the Holy Childhood http://www.holychildhood.org/. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.