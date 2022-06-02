Powered by Dark Sky
×
Holla, Lorraine M. (Giofrida)

June 2, 2022

 SODUS/ENGLEWOOD, FL: Entered into rest peacefully on June 1, 2022 at age 88.

Predeceased by her husband: Joseph F. Holla and son, James Michael Holla.

Lorraine was a devoted and well respected Registered Nurse for many years at Newark Wayne Community and Rochester General Hospitals.

Survived by her children, Raymond J. Holla, Mary (Tim) Morse, Joseph F. Jr. (Kathy) Holla, Anne (Michael) Aschenbrenner, Lorraine Myers, Maureen (Danny) Holla-Wartko, John (Jerry) Holla and JoAnn (Paul) Ingham; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister: Gloria (Frank) McAlpin; brother in law: Gary Schaeffer; many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) June 9, 2022 from 5-7pm at Young Funeral Home: 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY.  Face masks are required.  Please join the family on (Friday) June 10, 2022 at 10am for her funeral mass at the Church of the Epiphany: 105 W. Main Street, Sodus, NY.  Private burial in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Lifetime Care Hospice.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

