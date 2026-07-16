Hollingsworth, James E.

Webster: James E. Hollingsworth (Jetman), 84, of Webster, NY passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 13, 2026. Born in Beckley, West Virginia, Jim came to New York with six dollars in his pocket and a dream with energetic spirit, sharp wit and an endless sense of humor.

Jim began his career as a pipe-welder and would then start his own business ventures including Xerxes, H & H Rental and Katlynn Marine. Jim’s humble start in life shaped him into someone who generously taught others what he knew and continually sought to learn whatever he didn’t. He was a firm believer in giving people an opportunity even if they didn’t have direct experience in the position he wanted to fill, he would say, “We all have to start somewhere.” Family always came first for him, business second, no matter what.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Kathy, His daughters, Lori Cleveland, (Doug), Deb Agostinelli (Jim); granddaughters, Katlynn Cleveland, Zoe Agostinelli, Mia Agostinelli; great grandson, Lincoln and nephew, Matt DeVolder who spent endless hours with Jim during his recent illness. Jim had many other nieces and nephews, two remaining brothers, George Hollingsworth and Densiel (Evelyn) Hollingsworth, and sisters-in-law, Mary DeFoe; brother-in-law, David DeVolder (Mary).

Jim had an incredible support system. His aides, Laura and Cariann, became very close to him, and Flint and Scott were especially meaningful in his life, helping with his daily workouts and always taking him to lunch.

Above all else, he was a devoted and dedicated husband and a caring father who leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, strength and unending love which will be remembered and carried forward by his family and so many who knew Jim.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com