Holmes-Donk, Barbara Anne

SAVANNAH/CLYDE: Barbara Anne Holmes-Donk, 72, passed away April 15, 2019 after a brief illness at Newark-Wayne Hospital. Barb was born October 13, 1946 to Elwood and Alice (McFaul) Holmes. She was a 1964 graduate of Port Byron Central School. She worked at Auburn Wire for several years and later for Tony Loder at Loder’s Bar & Restaurant in Savannah, NY. It was there she met the love of her life Norman Donk and they spent 33 wonderful years together. Barb was a very loving, kind and thoughtful person. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing scrabble, puzzles and trying new recipes. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Barb is survived by her husband Norm, sister Marilyn Holmes; niece Ragan (Rory) Townsend, Shannon Holmes; her stepchildren Jeffrey (Shelly) White, Wendy (Tony) Forestiere, Anne-Marie (Tom) Beckham, Brenda (Bill) O’Brien, Jeff (Mary) Teachman; grandchildren Ashley (Ryan), Megan, Jillian, Mitchell and Perry White, Elizabeth & Katie Forestiere, Sadie & Benjamien Beckham, Brittany Brooke O’Brien, Bailey & Jacob Teachman; uncles Leland (Gladys) Holmes, Tim (Theresa) McFaul, Norm (Nancy) McFaul, Leland McFaul; brother-in-law Franklin Donk, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Elwood and Alice Holmes; and brother Kenneth Holmes. As per Barb’s request, there will be no services. There will be a Celebration of Life on April 27 from 1-6pm at the Port Byron American Legion. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com