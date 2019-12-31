Hooley, Paul K.

ROCHESTER: December 27, 2019- Passed suddenly into eternal rest at the age of 71. Beloved father of Rebecca (Jeremy) Block and dearest grandfather of Samuel, Kaleigh and Nicholas. Survived by his brother, Dan (Margaret) Hooley, his sister, Colleen (Don) Dee, his sister-in-law, Anna Marie Hooley, along with several nieces and nephews. Paul grew up in Buffalo, NY and graduated from North Tonawanda High School in 1966 after which he enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served aboard the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge from military service he went on to work for Trico Products Corporation, the company which discovered the windshield wiper in 1917, until it ultimately shut down its Buffalo operations in 2002, after working for the company a total of 31 years. Eventually he retired in Canandaigua, NY to live closer to his daughter, son-in-law and his grandchildren, and was a loving father and a doting grandfather who always put everyone else first before himself. Paul loved golf, washing and waxing his cars until they shined like a new penny, caring for his yard (and driveway) and watching all sports. He was a devoted Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres fan, in good times and in bad. Despite his failing health at a young age, he never complained and would always light up when his daughter and son-in-law or grandchildren would visit. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Paul’s life on Thursday, (January 2, 2020) from 5-7 PM, at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Road, Rochester, NY 14626. A prayer service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Internment with military honors will be held on Friday, (January 3, 2020) in the Bath National Cemetery for immediate family only.118 Long Pond Road Rochester, NY 14626 1118 Long Pond Road