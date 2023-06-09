Hooper, Ann L. (Simmons)

NEWARK: Ann Louise (Simmons) Hooper, 86, entered into rest on June 4, surrounded by family and friends. In keeping with Ann’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or, services. A celebration of Ann’s life will be planned at a later date, at the convenience of the family.

Ann was born March 30, 1937 in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Frank B. and Gwendolyn A. (Marshall) Simmons. She was a graduate of Sodus Central School, Elmira College, SUNY Oswego, and Nazareth College. Ann taught fifth, first, second grades at Sodus for over twenty-seven years. Ann loved working with children and continued to volunteer and substitute for many years following her retirement in 2005. She was loved by her students and all who knew her.

She is survived by her beloved friend, Marilyn Wilson, her sons, Michael (Ranita) and John Hooper and her daughter, Nancy Hendricks; her sister-in-law, Sue Simmons; grandchildren, Matt (Lena) Hooper, Harrison (Hannah) and Maddison Hendricks; her great-granddaughters; Gabbriella Hooper and Willow Hendricks; and great-grandson Joey Hooper; also many special cousins and friends

Besides her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her brother William A. Simmons and son-in-law, Bill Hendricks.

It is requested that donations be made in Ann’s name to fund a scholarship at Sodus Central School District, 6375 Robinson Rd., Sodus, NY 14551, to enable students to continue their education.