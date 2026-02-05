Hooper Frank E. 

MACEDON/SODUS: Frank Hooper,91, passed away Monday, February 2, 2026 at Rochester General hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call Satuday, February 7, from 1pm – 2pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus. Burial will be in the Sodus Rural Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a later date.

Frank was born June 5, 1934 in Albany, NY, the son of the late Francis E. and Catherine (Nagle) Hooper. He grew up in East Greenbush, NY and was a graduate of Holy Name Academy, Albany. He relocated to Sodus, NY in the late 1950’s and became a partner / owner of the JJ Boise Ford car dealership. He retired as the director of Approved Auto Repair for AAA, Rochester. He kept busy in his retirement with various part time jobs. He served in the National Guard for 8 years and was very active in the Sodus Rotary. Before moving to Macedon, he was active in AA with over 50 years of sobriety. Frank helped many people with their recovery journey.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy and brother Terry (Avis) Hooper. Son Michael (Ranita) Hooper, Daughter Nancy Hendricks. Stepson Gregory (Maureen) Bryniarski and Stepdaughter Amy Reynolds. Grandchildren Matthew (Lena) Hooper, Harrison (Hannah) Hendricks, Jacob Bryniarski, Maddison Hendricks, Ryan Reynolds and Brendan Reynolds, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son; John Hooper, his brothers; John and David Hooper, his sister; Jean Zecher and his son-in-law: Bill Hendricks.