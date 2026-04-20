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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Hopkins, Marcia A.

April 20, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Ontario: Marcia passed away on January 16, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Larry and Hilda Hopkins.

Marcia is survived by her son, Larry (Kelly) Thayer; her grandchildren, Kelsey and Collin; her brothers, Alan (Lucy), Glenn (Jill) and Wayne Hopkins; and her cousin Laurie.

A graveside service will be held on May 15, 2026 at 12pm at the Furnaceville Rural Cemetery in Ontario, NY.  Family and friends are invited to gather immediately following the service at Rootstock Cider & Spirits: 3274 Eddy Road, Williamson, NY.

Donations in her honor, may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.