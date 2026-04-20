Hopkins, Marcia A.

Ontario: Marcia passed away on January 16, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Larry and Hilda Hopkins.

Marcia is survived by her son, Larry (Kelly) Thayer; her grandchildren, Kelsey and Collin; her brothers, Alan (Lucy), Glenn (Jill) and Wayne Hopkins; and her cousin Laurie.

A graveside service will be held on May 15, 2026 at 12pm at the Furnaceville Rural Cemetery in Ontario, NY. Family and friends are invited to gather immediately following the service at Rootstock Cider & Spirits: 3274 Eddy Road, Williamson, NY.

Donations in her honor, may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com