Hopper, Helen (Mehlenbacher) (Rugg) 

FARMINGTON: Helen Hopper passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 86.

Predeceased by husband, Harold Hopper; son, Justian Rugg; and granddaughters, Stephanie Miller and Andrea Rugg.

She is survived by her children, Starr (Elwood) Balliet, Ray Rugg, Jr., Miles (Donna) Rugg, Keith (Maria) Rugg, Lennie (Donna Taylor) Rugg, Regina (Sam Oswald) Rugg, Kittie Palmer, Nettie (Scott Grant) Rugg; her extended children, Marie (Pete Crespo) Stivers, Patty Artley, David Daggett, Billy Williams; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; many friends and family and her baby, Princess the chihuahua.

Helen was born on August 10, 1936, in Nunda, NY. She married Raymond Rugg on December 11,1954 and had their nine children. Despite having only a high school education, she pursued various jobs as a waitress, staff at Dunkin Donuts, and a nurse’s aide. She was part of the Farmington fire department and Ladies’ Auxiliary for over 40 years.

She married Harold Hopper on September 1, 1973. While raising her children, she took in many others, sharing her love with whoever needed it. She valued family above all else and was at her happiest when spending time with loved ones, whether it was bringing day old donuts home from Dunkin when her kids were young, or the many lunches, weekly dinners, summer reunions, and Christmas parties that have happened over the years as her family grew. Helen loved country and gospel music, and the family spent many days singing songs together. Helen had a big heart that was captured through her faith and her unwavering commitment to welcome and love new members of the family, friends, and pets.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, N.Y. 14502 from 4-7pm.

Funeral service will be held at Willowbrook Christian Church at 619 High Street, Victor, NY 14564, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 11AM.

Interment will follow immediately after at the Oakwood Cemetery at 1975 Baird Road, Penfield, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the following:

Ontario Yates County Hospice Care, Farmington Fire Department, or Lollipop Farm in Helen’s name.

The family is extremely grateful for the expertise and care of the Ontario Yates hospice team.