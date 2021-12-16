Horch, William F. “Bill”

NEWARK/LYONS: William F. Horch “Bill”, 83, died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at his home in Lyons.

Friends are invited to call on Sunday, December 19th from 5 to 7 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Monday, December 20th at St. Michael Church, on the corner Phelps and Holley St. in Lyons, NY. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name, may be made to the Assc. For the Blind and Visually Impaired, 500 S. Clinton St., Rochester, NY 14620 or to St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513.

Bill was born in Rochester, NY on August 22, 1938, the son of the late Karl and Gertrude Bugla Horch. A graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1956. In 1963, Bill was drafted in the US Army. After the military, he returned to Wayne County to run the family farm. He enjoyed being a farmer and always loved having his dogs nearby. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark.

He is survived by his two sisters Mary Ann Gnau of Lyons and Josephine Burns of Walworth; many special nieces, nephews and close friends; special friend Shirley DeCook; faithful dog Truman. He was predeceased by his wife Nancy Horch in 2020, whom he missed dearly.

