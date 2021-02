PALMYRA: Entered into rest on February 12, 2021 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her parents, Emmeran and Anna Frank; survived by daughter, Diane Wiley; grandchildren, JT (Jackie) Wiley, David (Brittney) Wiley, Michael Wiley and Michelle Wiley; 2 great-grandchildren. There will be no prior calling hours, services will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com