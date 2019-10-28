Hosmer, Neal H. 

Enterprise, Alabama: Passed away suddenly June 25th 2019 at the age of 62. He was born March 10th 1957 in Gouvernour NY to Floyd and Olive Hosmer. He graduated from Marion High School in 1975 and entered the Army August of 1975. Where he received a citation as top mechanic for the 145th Aviation Battalion at Hunter Airfield Georgia. He severed in Desert Storm in 1990. After 20 years Neal retired from the Army in 1995 and went to work for the post office in Dothan Alabama. Neal was a very active member of the First Korean Baptist Church in Enterprise Alabama. He is predeceased by his father Floyd Hosmer. He is survived by his wife ChuCha Hosmer Sons Chang Ho and Chang Bom Yu. Daughter Penny Hosmer. Grandchildren Emma Yu and Lauren Yu. Mother Olive Hosmer. Brothers Kevin Hosmer and Bruce Hosmer. Sisters Diana Moore and Karen Kazmark.