Hosmer, Olive (Webb)

RUSHVILLE: Olive (Webb) Hosmer, age 90, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, December 19, 2022, with her family by her side. She is survived by four children, Kevin (Kathie) Hosmer, Diana Moore (Peter Cicon), Karen (Dan) Kazmark and Bruce (Charlene) Hosmer; daughter-in-law, Chucha Hosmer; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Floyd Hosmer in 2002; infant daughter, Marlene Hosmer in 1955; son, Neal Hosmer in 2019; and 12 siblings.

Olive was born and raised in South Russell, NY and was the daughter of Amos and Elsie (VanAlstine) Webb. She and Floyd were married on October 1, 1949 in Edwards, NY. They moved to Marion, NY in 1966, where they raised their family. Olive worked at Mobil Chemical Co. in Macedon for over 30 years. She and Floyd enjoyed spending their winters in Florida. Olive loved crocheting, knitting, quilting and canning.

Friends may call Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 1-3pm at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Interment will be in Edwards, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.