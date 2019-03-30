Obituaries
Hospers, Gerrit H. III
ONTARIO: Entered into rest on (Thursday) March 28, 2019 at age 94. Predeceased by his parents: Gerrit and Anne (Ameele) Hospers; sister: Eunice Sjolin; brother: Eugene Hospers. Gerrit proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was in the 17th Airborne Division, 194th Glider Infantry and attained rank of Corporal. He graduated from Hope College in Michigan in 1950 and then started working as an Analytical Chemist for Kodak, retiring in 1983. He was a well-known organist in the area and was currently playing at the First Presbyterian Church of Ontario Center. He is survived by his sister: Lois Jalving of Holland, Michigan; nieces, church family and friends. A celebration of Gerrit’s life will be held on (Thursday) April 4, 2019 at 11am followed by a luncheon at the First Presbyterian Church of Ontario Center: 1638 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
