Hotchkiss, Anne Symonds

Williamson: Anne Symonds Hotchkiss, Williamson, NY, peacefully entered into rest on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at the age of 96.

She is survived by her daughter Diane (Hotchkiss) Burns of Sodus, NY, son David Hotchkiss of Roswell, GA, grandsons Andrew, Micah, Philip, and Joshua, and great-granddaughter Charlotte. Anne was preceded in death by her two loving daughters Judith (Hotchkiss) Liestman and Laura (Hotchkiss) Hefley, and her devoted husband of 61 years Stuart Evan Hotchkiss.

Anne was born in Elizabeth, NJ on September 21, 1929. Daughter to Impi Elvira Arvo and Gifford Harvey Symonds, the eldest of 4 children and a descendent of Finnish immigrants. Although her mother didn’t speak Finnish to the children, Anne proudly embraced her European heritage. This was reflected in a lifelong passion for genealogical expeditions exploring her family’s ancestry. She shared this passion with the love of her life, Stuart Hotchkiss, who she married in Short Hills, NJ on a very joyous and rainy day on August 21, 1954. In 2004, Anne and “Stu” celebrated their 50th anniversary, a sacred bond that lasted until Stu’s passing in 2016.

With degrees from St. Lawrence University (Psychology) and Nazareth College (MA Education), Anne began her career as an elementary school teacher in New Jersey. She loved working with children, helping with early reading comprehension and teaching Sunday school. In Pultneyville, NY, she organized a fashion show for the Pultneyville Historical Society’s 100 year celebration, and sewed costumes for plays at Gates Hall in which her children sometimes participated. Later, she followed her passion for genealogy and history as archivist for the Zion Episcopal Church of Palmyra, and as co-chairwoman for the Religious Archives and Historian Roundtable of the Regional Library Council, leading seminars on discovering and documenting family and regional history.

Anne loved telling stories, she loved traveling, reading, gardening, and knitting hats and blankets for newborns at local hospitals. She was a wise, witty, deeply spiritual woman with a giving heart, always mindful of the teachings of Christ and eager to help others. She supported many charitable causes including those for wounded veterans, the blind, and children with learning disabilities. She loved her family and friends with all her heart and spent her final years enjoying peaceful breezes in the restful care of the Parkwood Heights community in Macedon, NY.

A memorial service in Anne’s memory will be held on Friday, June 12th, at 3pm at the Pultneyville Reformed Church, 7784 Hamilton St, Williamson, NY. A private interment at Lake View Cemetery in Pultneyville, NY will be held at the family’s convenience.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Action Fund for Blind Children and Adults at actionfund.org , or to any local community church or charity in Anne’s name.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com