November 2nd 2022, Wednesday
Hotel, Edward J. 

by WayneTimes.com
November 2, 2022

MARION/NEWARK: Entered into rest on October 30, 2022 at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley; children, Laura Hotel, Edward (Stacey) Hotel and Carol

(Melvin) Ross; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ed was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served his country proudly. He retired from American Can Company, after working there for several years.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, November 4th 5PM - 7PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion NY 14505. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 5th at 10AM at the Marion Cemetery, 3915 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the American Heart Assoc., 3500 Winton Place, Rochester, NY 14623. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

Local Weather

