Hotel Jr., John J. 

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Entered into rest on March 21, 2024 at the age of 64. He is predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Alice Pelton; daughter, Jaime Milke. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary; daughter, Cindy Iannone; sons, Timothy Hotel and Lewis (Shawny) Milks; grandson, Christopher Iannone; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

John enjoyed his antique vehicles, especially his Ford. He also loved riding, and building motorcycles, but most of all, he loved his family, and spending time with them all.

Friends and family are invited to call 2PM-5PM Saturday, April 6th at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. A private service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com