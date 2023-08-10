Hoteling James “Jim”  

MACEDON: Jim went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, August 6th. He passed peacefully at home after a long illness with his wife by his side.

He was predeceased by his parents: Chauncey Henry and Elva (Wilbur) Hoteling, his favorite Aunt and Uncle, Barbara and Victor Hoteling, and cousin Janet Gangell.

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth, nee Lajeunesse; three sons: James, Michael (Spring) and David, three granddaughters: Brook, Jenna and Hope, and two cousins: JoAnn and Jane.

He was born on February 14, 1945, attended Public Schools and graduated from Linton HS (Schenectady, NY) in 1963, Albany Business College in1965, and Husson College (Bangor, ME) in 1968. He and Elizabeth married February 24, 1968. Jim served in the US Navy for four years, including a year in Vietnam on the Hospital Ship Sanctuary, as a Corpsman.

The Hoteling family of four moved to Macedon in 1975 due to an employment opportunity. Jim held several positions in Quality Control throughout his working career. He was Cub Master of Pack 166 for four years. He coached all his sons in baseball and basketball. As a coach of the Cards, they won the Championship in 1984 and 1986. As manager of the White Sox (Little League) won the Championship in 1995. He became involved in politics and was elected as a Trustee to the Village Board of Macedon in March,1985. He served the Village of Macedon approximately 27 years, the last 16 as Mayor fighting to keep the Village intact.

His greatest project was the joining of Route 350 and Erie Street, a project that took over ten years to complete. In the Hoteling family, it is affectionately named “Grandpa’s Bridge.” Upon completion of that project, the old section of the road was renamed Hoteling Way.

The Hoteling family would like to thank especially the nurses of the Rochester Regional Hospice Care team: Lisa, Colleen, Katie, Mary Z, and Jeanelle; his aides Mary S and Ashley and all the other members of his team. Kudos to Lifetime Care: Laura, Carol Q and Kim. The family is forever grateful to his Home Based Care Team from the VA in Canandaigua: Sharon, Tonya, Amy, Kelly and all those in the specialty clinics.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-8 PM on Monday (August 14) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday (August 15), 11 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 153 Church Ave., Farmington, NY 14425. Calling hours will also be held on Thursday (August 17), from 4-7 PM at Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY 12306. A graveside service will be held on Friday (August 18), 11 AM at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 100 Kings Rd., Schenectady, NY 12304.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Rochester Regional Home/Hospice, Wayne Co. or the Canandaigua Veterans Service, c/o CDCE-135, Canandaigua, NY 14424 (Please make checks payable to Canandaigua VAMC), or an online donation may be made to www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Jim’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.