Hotto, Lillian Julia

LYONS: Age 92, passed away suddenly October 16, 2022 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Lillian was born in Cohoes, NY on January 20th, 1930. She moved to Rochester when she was 18 and worked at Kodak, where she met her husband, Bruce Hotto. They married on May 24th, 1952.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bruce Hotto; her children, Bruce T. (Cindy) Hotto, Brian (Kim) Hotto, Rita (Mark) Wlodarczyk, Martha (Jeff) Ternoois, grandchildren, Thad (Amy) Hotto, Doctor Amber (Ryan Thauvette) Hotto, Alex (Brandi) Hotto, Kagney Shumway, Sara (Pete) Thomas, Alyssa Wlodarczyk, Amanda (Jeremiah) Tyler, Christopher (Monica) Hotto, Breanna (Crue) LaRock, Jacob Ternoois, Dylan (Amira) Ternoois; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family in New York and Florida. She was devoted to her faith. One of her most humbling honors was having the Apostolic Blessing from the Holy Father bestowed upon her for her exemplary Christian Faith

We want to thank all the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home where they made her last few years enjoyable and she made many friends.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial 11am, Friday, October 21st, 2022, at Church of the Epiphany, 105 W Main St, Sodus, NY. There will be a reception by Martha Ministry to follow. Interment will be at Baptist Rural Cemetery at 10am, Saturday, October 22, 2022. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her memory may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home Activities Department, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 or to the Martha Ministry, 105 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.