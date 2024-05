MARION/ONTARIO: Entered into rest on May 12, 2024 at the age of 58. He is predeceased by his brother, John Houck Jr. Survived by his wife of 35 years, Bridget; sons, Brandon, Brett, Brice, and Benjamin Houck; 3 grandchildren, parents, John Houck Sr. and Mabel Van Ness; brother, Michael (Jackie) Houck; sister, Sarah (Ronald) Krueger; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, May 18, 2024 1pm - 3pm at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the memorial service will be held 3pm immediately following calling hours. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com