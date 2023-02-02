House, Jean Graham

LYONS: Jean Graham House, 93 of Lyons, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 29 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. A private memorial service for Jean will be held at a later date.

Jean was born in Delhi, NY on June 29, 1929, the daughter of Leland and Pearle Francis Graham. She attended the Park School in Baltimore and graduated from Goddard College in Vermont, where she excelled in academics and was a member of the pistol team.

Jean moved to her country home in Lyons in 1949 after marrying her husband, William (Bill) and lived there for over 70 years. She raised four boys and worked full time as the manager of the women’s department at the Sibley store in Newark. She recently became a resident of the Terrace at Newark and then the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Jean spent vacations at the family’s lakeside camp in Canada, where she enjoyed playing golf at the local country club, fishing, canoeing and relaxing by the water. In her earlier years she loved painting and spent countless hours doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Jean was a passionate reader and bear collector. After retiring, she became an avid bridge player, belonging to two bridge clubs in Lyons. She also helped Bill at their photography studio in Macedon.

Jean and Bill were charter members of the Wayne Hills Country Club and Jean was a former member of the Lyons Presbyterian Church.

Jean is survived by her sons William of Lyons, Ronald (Betsey) of Skaneateles, Robert (Rhonda) of Weedsport and Richard (Valerie) of Newark, sister-in-law, Susan Millan of Petaluma, CA; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bill; father Leland (Lefty), mother, Pearle; step-mother, Dorothy; sister, Connie brother, James and granddaughter, Stacy

Jean’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the kind and loving care she received at the Terrace at Newark and the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Anyone wishing to donate in Jean’s memory can do so to the Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, 1529 Nye Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or the American Breast Cancer Foundation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home Lyons.