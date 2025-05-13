Houser, Dennis G. 

3/31/1946 – 4/1/2025

PALMYRA: Dennis Houser, after a very long illness, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (April 1, 2025), the day after his 79th birthday, with his wife, Edna, and his family at his side.

Dennis was born on March 31, 1946, in Rochester, N.Y. and was the son of the late Carmela (Bovenzi) and Leo Houser. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1965. He served honorably in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He was employed at Lauer’s Furniture store and Star Market Grocery store. His passion was baseball, and he enjoyed playing during his adult life. He was a member of American Legion Post 457 – Phelps, VFW Post 44 - Clifton Springs and Vietnam Helicopter Crew Member Association.

Dennis was predeceased by his brothers, Lee Houser and Terry Houser; stepdaughter, Meghan Orbaker; father-in-law, Bob Button; and brother-in-law Harold Button.

He is survived by his loving wife, Edna Houser; daughters, Gina Lee and Denise Zimmermann (Dustin Dexter); stepdaughter, Paula Clifton; grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Houser, Katie (Pito), Zack (Colleen) Clarke, Skyler Clarke (Madison St. Amant), Courtney (Isaac) Steinhaus, Nicole Zimmermann (Matt Webster), Marella Lee, Morgan and Jesse Clifton; 5 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Houser, Jane Houser, and Debbie (Richard) Vanderwall; mother-in-law, Edna Button; brother-in-law Tracy (Kathy) Button; his beloved dog Tia; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the 8th floor, 1400 section of Strong Memorial Hospital for the amazing and such compassionate care that they provided to Dennis and his family during his final stay and to Monroe Community Hospital and the Canandaigua VA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following organizations he supported: St. Jude Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, Tunnel for Towers, or any other Veteran projects.

Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 2 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, May 31st at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A memorial service with military honors will follow calling hours at 4 p.m. A private burial at Palmyra Village Cemetery will be at a later date.

