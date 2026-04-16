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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Howard, Beverly J.

April 16, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Williamson: Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2026 after a courageous battle with cancer at age 66.
Predeceased by her parents: James and Mary “Beth” (Vienna) Howard.

Survived by her loving children: Audrey (Chris Smith) Wackerman, Heather (Dalton Burns) Wackerman, Jeremiah (Kierstyn) Wackerman; devoted Gaga to Lyla, Tully and grandpup: Zipper; 5 siblings; aunts: Norine (Robert) O’Connell and Lorraine Hasper; many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Family and friends may gather for calling hours on (Thursday) April 23, 2026 from 5-7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Private burial will take place in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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