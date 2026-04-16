Howard, Beverly J.

Williamson: Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2026 after a courageous battle with cancer at age 66.

Predeceased by her parents: James and Mary “Beth” (Vienna) Howard.



Survived by her loving children: Audrey (Chris Smith) Wackerman, Heather (Dalton Burns) Wackerman, Jeremiah (Kierstyn) Wackerman; devoted Gaga to Lyla, Tully and grandpup: Zipper; 5 siblings; aunts: Norine (Robert) O’Connell and Lorraine Hasper; many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.



Family and friends may gather for calling hours on (Thursday) April 23, 2026 from 5-7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Private burial will take place in Sunnyside Cemetery.



Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com