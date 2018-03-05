Howard, Lawrence” Larry” G. Jr.

NEWARK: Age 71, of Old Lyons Rd., died Fri. March 2,2018. Larry was born in Rochester Nov. 12, 1946, son of Lawrence & Doris VanHout Howard Sr. He worked at Mobil Chemical Co. as a machine operator, with 35 years of service. He also worked at Hickox Co. in Lyons & ran the projector at the Capital Theater & Newark Drive Inn. He operated Larry’s Tattoo Shop in Lyons, from 1972-2018. He learned the trade from JJ. Callahan as a tattoo artist. He loved riding his motorcycle, & he liked playing Santa Claus in stores & other places. Survived by his wife of 50 Yrs. Donna Miller Howard, Daughter Cheryl ( Michael) Trickey, of Newark, 2 Sons: Larry the III of Lyons, Mark ( Penny) of Port Byron.Six grandchildren : Danniella ( Kevin) , David, Tiffany, Libby, Margaret, Dylan; 2 great-grand children , Kevin & Zayn; 2 step-grandchildren, Deannia, & Casey. 1 brother , Clyde of Newark, 2 sisters : Doris (Ed) Lee of Newark, & Sharon Hogan of Middlesex, several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wed. Mar. 7 , 4-7 pm at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. Services Thursday at 10:30 at the funeral home. Burial at East Newark Cemetery. Memorials to American Heart Assoc. Reception Thursday 11am – 3 pm Palmyra Moose Lodge visit pusaterifunerals.com