Howard, Mary Elizabeth (Beth)

ONTARIO: Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Howard passed away on July 8, 2024 at age 91.

She was predeceased by her husband, James Howard, and her parents, Elmer and Nora Vienna. Survived by her children, J. Bradley Howard of Texas, John Barton (Ellen) Howard of Walworth, Barbara (Dahl Schultz) Howard of Naples NY, J. Barrett (John Besuyen) Howard of Webster, Beverly Howard of Williamson and J. Brooks (Tammy Tillotson) Howard of Fairport; 13 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, and sister Norine (Robert) O’Connell of Geneseo.

Beth served as Ontario Town Justice for 20 years, was active in Ontario Historical Society serving as President and many other positions. She was active in the Catholic Church, the early years of The Friends of the Library and also the school student exchange program for several years.

Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 4-7 PM on Friday (July 12) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (July 13), 10 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd Ontario, NY. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Geneseo, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beth’s name may be directed to Heritage Square Museum, 7147 Ontario Center Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, give.michaeljfox.org, or The ALS Foundation, donate.als.org