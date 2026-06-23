Howard Sr., Robert Eugene

Newark-- Robert E. Howard Sr., 68, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital surrounded by family.

Friends may call from 4 – 7 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St. in Newark. The funeral service will be held at 2PM on Friday, June 26, 2026, at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home.

Bob was born in Newark, on April 10, 1958, the son of the late Theodore and Ruth Ann Bryant Howard. He graduated from Newark High School, Class of 1977. For many years he worked as the Village of Newark Animal Control Officer. Bob also served Wayne County as an Animal Cruelty Investigator. Prior to that he did body work at Buddy Bell’s Auto Body. He worked as a carpenter for Adams Construction. Bob was a member of the Fairville Fire Department. He loved hunting, fishing and puttering on mechanical things.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Colleen Randolph-Howard; a son, Robert “RJ” Howard Jr.; a daughter, Ruth (Daniel) Woodard; his first grandchild who is due later this year; his loyal K9 companion Suzie; a brother, Lawrence (Deborah) Howard; and a sister, Mary Ann Hartenagel. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Kent.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com