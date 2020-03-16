Obituaries
Latest News
Community3 days ago
Wayne Central Presents The Sound of Music
Wayne Central High School proudly presents the musical production of The Sound of Music on March 27th, 28th and 29th...
Local Sports3 days ago
This Week in High School Sports
State & Nation3 days ago
US ban on travel from Europe escalates travel industry pain
By David Koenig And Paul Wiseman AP Business Writers President Donald Trump’s 30-day ban on most Europeans entering the United...
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries5 hours ago
Cushman, Daniel F.
DAYTONA BEACH: With deepest sorrow, we announce that Daniel F. Cushman, 57, formerly of Wolcott, NY, passed away on March...
Obituaries12 hours ago
Howcroft, Anna J.
PALMYRA: Anna passed away on March 14, 2020 at age 90. A full obituary will be posted soon. Services will...
Obituaries12 hours ago
Flint, David L.
MACEDON: After a long illness, David passed away on March 12, 2020 at age 81. He is survived by his...