MACEDON: Jean passed away on March 14, 2020 at age 90. She was predeceased by husband, Charles; 4 brothers, 2 sisters, daughter in law, Kathe Howcroft and son in law, Bob Campbell. Jean is survived by sons, Charles, Jr (Corky), Dave (Fran), Rick and Jim (Susan Saunders); daughter, Jean Campbell; 9 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; her sister Rosemary Diefendorf and many nieces and nephews. Jean enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, bingo and genealogy. Burial service will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, to upload a photo or to light a digital candle, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.