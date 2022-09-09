Howel, Carol Jean

NEWARK: Carol J. Howell passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Newark Wayne Hospital.

Please join the family at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at East Newark Cemetery, Vienna Road, Newark, NY for Carol’s graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620 in memory of Carol.

Carol was born the daughter of the late Norris and Dorothy (Traver) Howell in Weedsport, NY, and eventually settled in Newark with her family. She graduated from Newark High School class of high 1951. Carol, after high school, enlisted in the Air Force for two years and then remained in the reserves for twenty years. She worked at the Finger Lakes DDSO as an office administrator when she retired. Carol was an avid Mahjong player and volunteered her time at many local charities. Carol loved to travel and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Carol will be remembered by her sons David J. Zadroga and Timothy J. Zadroga; daughter, Linda J. Zadroga; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Rev. Bruce (Jeanine) Howell; sister, Joanne Buckley; sister-in-law, Shirley Howell; many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Carol is predeceased by her daughter Karen Raichlin; brother, Lloyd Howell and her brother-in-law, Rev. Jack Buckley.

