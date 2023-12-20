Powered by Dark Sky
December 20, 2023
Howell, Christopher M. 

by WayneTimes.com
December 20, 2023

WILLIAMSON: Christopher M. Howell, 43, died on Thursday, December 14, 2023.  

A memorial will be held from 1-4 PM on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the Fairville Firehall, 2963 NY-88  Newark, NY.  Burial was in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Chris was born in Rochester, on December 31, 1979, the son of Michael and Linda Fosdick Howell.  He owned and operated Crosshair Construction.  He started a fishing charter business with his brother Victor and son Draven called Hell Yeah Charters. He was a hardworking guy  and a great guy to be around.

He is survived by his two daughters Sierra and Lilly Howell; his mother Linda Howell; brother Victor; grandmother Joyce Fosdick; many aunts, uncles and cousins.  He was predeceased by his beloved son Draven and his father Michael Howell.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

