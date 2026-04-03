Howell, Gale R.

Ontario - Age 78, passed away peacefully and entered into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on March 27, 2026. He was born and raised in Plattsburgh, NY, and moved to Rochester, NY at the age of 18, where he soon enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Gale was predeceased by his beloved parents, Evelyn and Lawrence Roswell Howell; his brothers, Barry and Mike Howell; and his sister, Nancy Thayer.

He is survived by his devoted wife and soulmate of 41 years, Diane Farnand Howell (“Clancy”); his beloved sons, Patrick (Lindsay) Howell and Paul (Yane) Howell; his precious daughter, Margaret Howell; and his grandchildren, Christian, Emrys, Elliott, and Evelynna. As well as his brother, Richard (Harriett) Shivik; sisters-in-law, Madeline Plummer, Linda Howell, Sheila (Jim) Hake, and Anne Farnand; brothers-in-law, Leo and Gerry Farnand; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Gale proudly served his country as a Machinist’s Mate Second Class Petty Officer aboard the U.S.S. Yellowstone AD-37 during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1973. Following his military service, proudly served as a volunteer EMT and Firefighter at the West Webster Fire Department. Gale also built a long and dedicated career as a stationery, refrigeration, and watch engineer, working mainly for Kodak and Xerox, and passed on his vast knowledge to aspiring students by teaching at Boces. Gale and his wife Diane were also proud to serve as a part of the Family Life Marriage ministry for many years.

Gale lived his life with integrity and intentionality, guided by his deep love and faith in Christ. He loved his family fiercely—especially his beloved wife and family—that love sustained him through the challenges of his final years. Above all, his greatest wish was to spend time with those he loved most.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but we take comfort in knowing he is now rejoicing with the Lord in heaven.

Family and friends may join for visitation from 4-7 PM on Sunday (April 12) at Living Word Assembly of God, 2344 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where his funeral service will be held on Monday (April 13) at 11 AM. Gale will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery.

Contributions can be made to Living Word Assembly of God, or Family Life Marriage Ministries in Gale’s honor. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.