Howland, Edith

WOLCOTT: Edith Howland January 24th, 1926 – July 9th, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Roland Arnold and Edna Arnold. Sisters Irene Pratt and Beverly Hinkey. Husband Lyle C. Howland, and Daughter, Janet Ceratt. Edith is survived by her son, Ron Howland, Son-in-law Jody Ceratt, grandchildren Eddie (Sara) Morales, Emily (Neil) Benedict, Derek (Danelle) Ceratt, Oliver Ceratt, Jacob Ceratt, Kaci Ceratt, Alfred Ceratt, and Aaron Ceratt, as well as many Great-Grandchildren. Edith retired from Reckitt and Benckiser after 30 dedicated years. She loved camping in the Adirondacks and considered Tupper Lake her second home and family. Edith will be remembered as a gentle, loving, and compassionate woman; she will be sorely missed by all. Funeral arrangements will be held at Becker Keysor Funeral home in Red Creek, calling hours from noon to 2:30pm on Friday, July 19 th and a service at 2:30, interment will be held at the North Wolcott Cemetery immediately following services. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Al Sigl Hearing and Speech Center. 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Suite 300, Rochester, NY, 14620-3098. www.catoredcreek.com