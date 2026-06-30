Hubbard, Ramon

Huron - Ramon Hubbard passed away in Bolivia, NC on June 26, 2026. He was born in Huron, New York on January 23, 1935, to the late W. Frederick and Marjorie (Washburn) Hubbard. Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Carolyn (Poole) Hubbard; daughter Vicki Drumheller; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Carol (Herrington) Hubbard, all of Brunswick County, NC; daughter and son-in-law Judi and Greg McCracken; grandson Brian McCracken, all of Morgantown, WV; and brother Edwin R. Hubbard of Sodus, NY.



A full obituary appears: https://brunswickfuneralservice.com/



Rev. Dr. Garrett Albertson will officiate at a celebration of life at Trinity UMC (E. Nash St., Southport) on Tuesday, July 8 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends send donations in memory of Ray Hubbard to either SOIICF Food Pantry, PO Box 711, Oak Island, NC 28465 or Animal Protective Services, PO Box 92, Supply, NC 28462