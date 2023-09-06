Hubright, Carol M. 

LYONS: It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Hubright announces her passing on August 29, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 86. She is predeceased by her parents, Hector and Irene Gobeyn; loving husband, Roger of 66 years; sisters, Marian Van Norman, Evelyn Clemmons;. Survived by children, Paul (Yvonne) Hubright, Marcia (Steve) Martin, Lori (Jason) Winburn; 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sisters, Thelma Vermeulen, Hazel Doyle; several nieces and nephews.

Carol was born in Marion, NY on September 26, 1936 and was the youngest of 5 girls. She graduated from Marion and Harper Beauty School. A beautician in her home for twenty five years, an active partner with Roger in many business ventures. She enjoyed winters in Florida, loved casino’s, thrift shops, music but most of all being with her family and friends. Carol was a devoted wife and mother, her beauty and lively personality will not be forgotten.

There will be no prior calling hours. A celebration of life will be held September 13th at 10AM at the United Church of Marion, 3848 N.Main St., Marion. Refreshments to follow at the church. In

lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helpful Hearts Community Closet, Inc., 12 Geneva St., Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com