Hubright, Jennie G.

MARION: Entered into rest peacefully on January 16, 2024 at age 105.

Predeceased by her husband: Jacob; sister: Elsie Gysels.

Jennie was a hard working vegetable farmer’s wife and kept a spotless house. She enjoyed games, puzzles, and reading. Most importantly, she was a faithful Reformed Church member and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Survived by her loving daughters: Nancy (Norman) Tellier and Charlene (Raymond) Zaffuto; grandchildren: Beth (Jonathan) Tucker, Kara (Janine) Benson – LaBella, Andrew (Courtney) Tellier, Kendra Zaffuto and Kaitlynn (Thomas) Arias; great- grandchildren: Lauren Tucker, Aidan, Bria, and Alexa LaBella, Jackson, Brayden, and Anna Cate Tellier.

A celebration of Jennie’s life will be held on (Saturday) February 3, 2024 at 2pm at the Pultneyville Reformed Church. In Jennie’s honor, please wear pink, her favorite color. Private burial in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Jennie can be made to the Pultneyville Reformed Church.

